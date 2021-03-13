Encounter breaks out at Shopian in J&K

By IANS|   Updated: 13th March 2021 10:01 pm IST
Srinagar, March 13 : An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Rawalpora area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces began after the latter cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“An encounter has started at the Rawalpora area in Shopain. The police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

