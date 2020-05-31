Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir during the night following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them.
The forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight, he added.
The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
