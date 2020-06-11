Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in JK

Pulwama: Security forces stand guard during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and three other militants were killed in two different operations by security forces. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI06-05-2020_000082B)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pathanpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces.

The exchange of firing is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.