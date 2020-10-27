Encounter breaks out in Budgam in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 27 : An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Mochua area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tueaday evening, officials said.

The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces took place after the forces cordoned off the area and launced a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Aribagh Mowchwa area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

Source: IANS

