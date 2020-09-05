Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 5th September 2020 5:04 pm IST
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara: An encounter broke out in the forest area of Dana Behak, Warnow area of Kupwara on Saturday.

Police and Army are on the job and further details are awaited, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

Earlier on Friday, three terrorists were eliminated in an encounter at Pattan in Baramulla district, police said.

Based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Buchoo/Kamla forests of Tral area of Awantipora, Police along with Army launched a search operation in the area.

During a search in the area, three hideouts of proscribed terror outfit JeM was busted and subsequently destroyed.

According to a press release issued by police, the joint team was able to recover incriminating materials including IED material from the hideouts. The incriminating material has been taken into Police custody for the purpose of investigation.

Source: ANI
READ:  NCB seizes over 500 kg cannabis in Bihar, arrests five
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close