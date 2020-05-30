Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Kulgam

Pulwama: Army soldiers during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and three other militants were killed in two different operations by security forces. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Source: PTI

