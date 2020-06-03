Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Wednesday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of Pulwama this morning following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened fire towards security forces’ positions.
The operation was going on till last reports came in, he added.
Source: PTI
