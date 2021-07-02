Encounter in Pulwama

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 2nd July 2021 10:37 pm IST
Pulwama: Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Rajpora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Friday, July 2, 2021. One security personnel and five militants were killed in the gun-battle. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Pulwama: Locals inside a house that got partially damaged during an encounter between security forces and militants, at Rajpora in Pulwama district, Friday, July 2, 2021. One security personnel and five militants were killed in the gun battle. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Pulwama: Villagers gather near a house which partially damaged during an encounter between security forces and militants, at Rajpora in Pulwama district, Friday, July 2, 2021. One security personnel and five militants were killed in the gun-battle. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Pulwama: Villagers gather near a house which partially damaged during an encounter between security forces and militants, at Rajpora in Pulwama district, Friday, July 2, 2021. One security personnel and five militants were killed in the gun-battle. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

