Encounter underway in J-K’s Doda district

Pulwama: Army soldiers during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and three other militants were killed in two different operations by security forces. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Doda/Jammu: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday, police said.

The encounter started when security forces launched a joint operation in Posta-Potra village in Gundana area, 26 kms from Doda town, following information about presence of some terrorists, a police official said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited, the official said.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were arrested in Doda district earlier this month.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.