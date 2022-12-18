Energy Conservation Mission holds energy walk in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Energy Conservation Mission in collaboration with the Institute of Energies on Saturday organised the Energy walk at Khairtabad.

The walk was conducted as part of energy conservation week.

Chairman of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Y Satish Reddy participated in the event.

Addressing the participants at the walk, Reddy said, “Use fuel and electricity as carefully as we use money. Lights, fans and ACs should not be used unnecessarily in houses. Turn them off when they are not needed and help conserve energy.”

Students, NCC cadets, teachers and representatives of various institutes participated in the walk.