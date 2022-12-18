Energy Conservation Mission holds energy walk in Hyderabad

The walk was conducted as part of energy conservation week.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 18th December 2022 4:11 pm IST
Energy Conservation Mission holds energy walk in Hyderabad
participants at the Energy walk

Hyderabad: The Energy Conservation Mission in collaboration with the Institute of Energies on Saturday organised the Energy walk at Khairtabad.

The walk was conducted as part of energy conservation week.

Chairman of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Y Satish Reddy participated in the event.

Addressing the participants at the walk, Reddy said, “Use fuel and electricity as carefully as we use money. Lights, fans and ACs should not be used unnecessarily in houses. Turn them off when they are not needed and help conserve energy.”

Also Read
Hyderabad man kills step-daughter for talking over phone at night

Students, NCC cadets, teachers and representatives of various institutes participated in the walk.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button