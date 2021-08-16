‘Energy in Hyderabad is one of a kind and so is biryani’ says Lucky Ali as he performs in city

Hyderabad: Known for his unique and soulful voice, the iconic singer, song writer and composer Lucky Ali performed live for his fans last weekend. The ‘O Sanam’ singer was here at The Heart Cup Coffee for his live gig. Over 1000 people gathered with great anticipation to see him in action on stage. The event also saw other music artists Bhuwin Khursija and Samar Mehdi performing.

Lucky Ali left no stone unturned to serenade his fans with soulful songs as he took over the stage with power-packed performance. He kickstarted the concert with his most famous track ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’ and went on to belt ‘O Sanam’, ‘Gori Teri Aankhein’, ‘Jaane Kya Dhundta Hai’ and many more.

Lucky Ali performing at The Heart Cup Coffee Gachibowli (Instagram)

The songs ‘Hairat’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer Anjaana Anjaani and ‘O Sanam’ received a thunderous applauds from the audiences who sung along with Lucky Ali.

Post his concert, Lucky Ali took to his Instagram and wrote, “Hyderabad is such a wonderful place. The energy here is one of a kind and so is the biryani. Can’t wait to perform here again.” Scores of his fans who attended the concert chimmed to the comments section and expressed how delightful the night was.

The event was conducted by Rawster, which is an event management, event solutions, concert tour and artist management firm from Hyderabad that seeks to promote quality and raw talent.