Enforce noise pollution norms at ground level, NGT tells Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 13 : The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to ensure that noise pollution norms are enforced at the ground level for protection of public health and the environment.

A bench, headed by NGT Chairman Adarsh Kumar Goel, passed the directions while hearing a petition claiming that restaurants and bars in the city’s Rajouri Garden area are using loudspeakers during functions, causing noise pollution from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“While we find that certain steps have been taken by the Delhi Police, the Delhi government, the DPCC and the CPCB, further steps are required to ensure that the noise pollution norms are enforced at the ground level for protection of public health and the environment in the light of orders already passed,” the green tribunal stated in an order passed on August 11.

The bench also constituted a monitoring committee to be headed by a former Delhi High Court judge, Justice S.P. Garg, to ascertain the status of compliance and suggest measures in the context of Delhi for enforcement of noise pollution control measures.

The committee has been asked to take assistance of any other experts or institutions and associate such members of public or educational institutions or social organisations in this task.

The tribunal further directed: “We are of the view that the compensation scale laid down by the CPCB may be enforced throughout India. The CPCB may issue appropriate statutory orders for the purpose for being complied with in all the states/UTs.”

Representatives of the Chief Secretary (SDM) and the Police Commissioner (DCP) have also been directed to jointly take stock of the situation on a weekly basis, the tribunal said, noting that there is no effective centralised mechanism for monitoring.

The bench observed that even though the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate were nominated for ensuring compliance, they were, however, found to be non-functional on being summoned. It said that the state of affairs must be remedied by the Police Commissioner and the Chief Secretary, respectively.

“They may work in tandem with all other regulatory bodies, including the DPCC and the Municipal Corporations. The entire data collected on the noise monitoring equipment may be centralised and placed on their exclusive websites,” the green panel directed.

The authorities may also coordinate and follow-up the corrective measures with all other agencies and may also monitor functioning of the eco-clubs, it said, adding that the DPCC and other authorities may get prepared an appropriate application like ‘Sameer’ to facilitate receiving and addressing complaints.

“If Delhi becomes a model of compliance for enforcement of pollution norms, it may help all other states and UTs to follow the same,” the NGT bench said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.