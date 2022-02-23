Breaking: ED arrests Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 23rd February 2022 4:12 pm IST
Nawab Malik (ANI)

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate area since around 8 AM.

His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, the officials said.

His party said he was taken by the ED from his residence at around 6 AM.

“Have been arrested, but won’t be scared. We will fight and win,” said NCP leader Nawab Malik after being arrested by ED in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

(with inputs from agencies)

