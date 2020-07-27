Eng v WI 3rd Test, Day 3: Broad puts hosts in driver’s seat (Lunch)

27th July 2020
Manchester: Stuart Broad grabbed six wickets as England put themselves in the driver’s seat to win the three-match Test series, at Lunch on Day 3 of the third Test at Old Trafford here on Sunday.

At the break, England openers Rory Burns (2 batting) and Dom Sibley (8 batting) were at the crease with the hosts leading by 182 runs.

Resuming at 137/6, Windies saw overnight batters skipper Jason Holder (46) and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (37) share a 68-run stand for the seventh wicket to revive their flailing fortunes.

But once Broad got into the act, there was no stopping the veteran pacer as he trapped Holder in front to then dismiss Rahkeem Cornwall in similar fashion. Kemar Roach helped Broad bag his five-for by edging a full length delivery to England captain Joe Root, who took a low catch at first slip.

Finally, Dowrich’s vigil came to an end as a back of a length Broad beauty saw him hole out to Chris Woakes at mid-on. The Windies folded for 197.

England went into the second essay with a lead of 172 and firmly on course to stage a come from behind series win after the tourists won the first Test.

In the first innings, England rode half centuries from Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Broad and Burns to get to 369.

Brief scores: England 369 & 10/0; West Indies 197 (Holder 46; Broad 6/31)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

