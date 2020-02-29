Engagement of Bill Gates’ daughter: Friends throw party – Pics inside

A+ A-

New Delhi: Bill Gates’ daughter, Jennifer Gates who had recently announced her engagement with Egyptian millionaire, Nayel Nassar was seen celebrating with her friends.

Party photos

Later, she shared photographs of the party.

Sharing photographs, she wrote, ” engagement makes for a great excuse to divert study time into celebrations. Love these smart, badass future physicians and friends. thank you @meredithmiha, the best surprise planner and roommate in the”.

Jennifer to tie knot with Nassar

It may be mentioned that earlier, Jennifer had announced her decision to tie the knot with Nassar.

Sharing his feelings, Nassar had written, “SHE SAID YES!!…I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more”.

The would-be couple had attended Stanford University and the love blossomed there.