Engineering final year exams: JNTU Hyderabad takes decision

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad decided to allow engineering final year students to appear for the exams at parent colleges. This decision was made amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per the details furnished by a senior official, they can appear for the exams at their own colleges. In order to ensure that no malpractice takes place at the center, sitting and flying squads will be deployed, he added.

Preference of engineering final year students

JNTU H has instructed principals of affiliated engineering colleges to take three preferences of the students for appearing in the exams.

If no preference list is given by the student, he/she will have to write exams at the parent college.

Colleges have been asked to submit the list of preferences by 25th August.

Other exams

Not only exams of engineering final year students have been affected due to coronavirus pandemic but also other examinations such NEET, JEE Mains, etc have been impacted.