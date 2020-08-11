Engineering final year exams: JNTU Hyderabad takes decision

By Sameer Published: 11th August 2020 8:49 pm IST
university exams
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad decided to allow engineering final year students to appear for the exams at parent colleges. This decision was made amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per the details furnished by a senior official, they can appear for the exams at their own colleges. In order to ensure that no malpractice takes place at the center, sitting and flying squads will be deployed, he added.

Preference of engineering final year students

JNTU H has instructed principals of affiliated engineering colleges to take three preferences of the students for appearing in the exams.

If no preference list is given by the student, he/she will have to write exams at the parent college.

Colleges have been asked to submit the list of preferences by 25th August.

Other exams

Not only exams of engineering final year students have been affected due to coronavirus pandemic but also other examinations such NEET, JEE Mains, etc have been impacted.

Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close