Engineering student hangs himself to death in Jaipur

Jaipur: An engineering student allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room in Malviya National Institute of Technology-Jaipur, authorities said on Friday.

Gaurav Baheti, a third-year BTech student from Bikaner, killed himself on Thursday night, according to police.

His body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Friday, SHO of Malviya Nagar police station Dharmraj Chaudhary said.

The deceased man left behind no suicide note, and the reasons for him taking the extreme step could not be ascertained.