England axe Test captain Root for T20 series against Australia

London, Aug 31 : England Test skipper Joe Root was on Monday dropped for the T20 three-match series against Australia.

Root will return for the three One-day Internationals, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who missed the last two Test matches against Pakistan as he visited New Zealand to be with his father who was diagnosed with brain cancer, has not been pikced in both T20 and ODI squads.

T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

Source: IANS

