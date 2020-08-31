England axe Test captain Root for T20 series against Australia

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 9:52 pm IST

London, Aug 31 : England Test skipper Joe Root was on Monday dropped for the T20 three-match series against Australia.

Root will return for the three One-day Internationals, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who missed the last two Test matches against Pakistan as he visited New Zealand to be with his father who was diagnosed with brain cancer, has not been pikced in both T20 and ODI squads.

T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

READ:  Twitter replacing 'Retweets and comments' with 'Quotes' button

Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close