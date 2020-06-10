England cricket team could wear blue armbands to honour NHS

London: England senior men’s cricket team could sport blue armbands during the three-Test series against West Indies to honour the National Health Service (NHS) workers.

The team management is trying to give recognitiion to all those workers who have been at the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPNCricinfo reported.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, no final decision on this has been taken yet, but discussions are going on this matter.

Earlier, wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler had raised 65,000 pounds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals when he auctioned the shirt he was wearing when England won the 2019 50-over World Cup.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to coronavirus, and the series between England-West Indies will mark the return of international cricket.

Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, and Keemo Paul have refused to tour England for the series, and CWI has said that it respects their decision and will not hold it against them while considering future selection.

Jason Holder will be leading the West Indies against England.

England is yet to announce their squad for the series.

The proposed dates for three Tests are:

First Test: July 8-12 at Ageas Bowl

Second Test: July 16-20 at Emirates Old Trafford

Third Test: July 24-28 at Emirates Old Trafford

The West Indies squad will live, train and play in a ‘bio-secure’ environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

The bio-secure protocols will restrict movement in and out of the venues. So the selection panel has also named a list of reserve players, who will travel to train and help prepare the Test squad and ensure replacements are available in case of any injury.

The matches will be held at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford. These two venues have been chosen as bio-secure venues.

Source: ANI

