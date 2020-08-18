England name 14-man squad for Pakistan T20I series

London, Aug 18 : England have named a 14-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The series starts on August 28 and will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Eoin Morgan will be captain of the team, which is unchanged from the one declared before the start of the ODI series against Ireland in late July. Middlesex all-rounder Liam Dawson along with batsman James Vince have been ruled out of the 2020 season.

Fast bowler Reece Topley has been kept in the reserves for the series while all-rounder Lewis Gregory and fast bowler Chris Jordan have been included in the squad.

“In this crowded international summer, players who are at present, in the Test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Test series are not included in this squad. The T20 Is begin three days after the scheduled last day of the final Test. We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series. We will announce the squad for the Australia T20 series at a later date,” said National Selector Ed Smith.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy and David Willey.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.