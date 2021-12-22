England name squad for 2022 ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup

London: England on Wednesday announced their 15-member squad for the 2022 ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be played from January 14 to February 5 in the Caribbean.

The England U19 selection panel headed up by Head Coach Richard Dawson have picked Hampshire’s Tom Prest to lead the side while Warwickshire’s Jacob Bethell will serve as vice-captain in the tournament.

England have drawn in Group A alongside 2020 winners Bangladesh, Canada and United Arab Emirates.

“It’s always a hugely exciting moment for any young cricketer to be selected in a representative age-group squad, especially so when it’s for a World Cup,” said Richard Dawson.

“We’re really looking forward to getting out there and testing ourselves against the best young players in the world, and continuing our development as a side and as individuals,” he added.

Apart from a 15-strong squad, two travelling reserves have also been picked for the U19 World Cup.

England Men’s U19 Squad:

Tom Prest (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell, Jacob Bethell, Josh Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas.

Travelling Reserves: Josh Baker, Ben Cliff.