England name unchanged 14-man squad for third Test against Pakistan

By Neha Published: 20th August 2020 10:41 pm IST

London: England on Thursday named an unchanged 14-man squad for the third and the final Test against Pakistan.

“We have named an unchanged 14-strong squad for our final #raisethebat Test of the summer starting tomorrow against Pakistan #ENGvPAK,” England Cricket tweeted.

England squad for the third Test: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England won the first Test against Pakistan and enjoy a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as the second Test which was affected severely by the rain ended in a draw.

The third Test between both teams will begin on Friday.

Following the Test series, England and Pakistan are scheduled to compete against each other in a three-match T20I series, starting August 28.

Source: ANI
