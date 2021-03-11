England T-20 team practice in Ahmedabad

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 11th March 2021 8:05 pm IST
Ahmedabad: England's all-rounder Ben Stokes plays a shot during a training session ahead of the T20 cricket series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI03_11_2021_000103B)
Ahmedabad: England skipper Eoin Morgan during a training session ahead of the T20 cricket series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes (2R) along with teammates during a training session ahead of the T20 cricket series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England’s all-rounder Ben Stokes plays a shot during a training session ahead of the T20 cricket series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England cricket team players during a training session ahead of the T20 cricket series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England’s Mark Wood dances after the culmination of a training session on the eve of the first T-20 cricket match between India and England, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 11, 2021 (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

