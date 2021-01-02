England to rotate and rest players during hectic year: Root

London, Jan 2 : Captain Joe Root has said that England players will be rotated and rested during the hectic 2021 calendar year in which they play 17 Test matches beginning with the series in Sri Lanka in mid-January.

England play two Tests in Sri Lanka and follow it up with four Tests in India — six Tests over a period of eight weeks.

They play their first Test in the Indian sub-continent from January 14-18 in Sri Lanka and their last from March 4-8 in India.

“You look at the amount of cricket on this coming tour and it’s unrealistic for everyone to get through the whole thing. Rotation and rest is going to be an integral part of managing this next phase of games. Not only is the mental welfare of the players really important but physically being able to get through, with so many back-to-back games in those conditions, is going to be a big ask,” said Root ahead of departure to Sri Lanka from London on Saturday.

England will also play Ashes towards the end of the year against Australia.

“We are going to have to be quite flexible and adaptable in terms of selection which is going to create opportunities for people to stand up and stake a claim at certain times through this winter. It’s very exciting and another way we can develop as a squad, in terms of strength in depth,” said Root.

