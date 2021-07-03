England vs SL: Dinesh Karthik sexist comment in commentary receives flak

Only weeks after he was hailed for his fun-filled debut commentary during the World Test Championship final between India and England, Indian wicket keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik received flak from netizens for making an absurd sexist comment during the England vs Sri Lanka second One Day International (ODI) held on Friday.

The 3-ODI series between England and Sri Lanka is ongoing and the former clinched the series as they beat the latter by 8 wickets to take a 2-0 lead.

Dinesh Karthik was on air for Sky Sports when he reflected on cricket bats and ended up making a controversial comment.

“Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat, or…” Karthik was heard saying.

“Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better,” he added.

No Dinesh Karthik No 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/v5PbH1TS13 — Melan Dravid 🏏 (@DravidMelan) July 2, 2021

His attempt to compare cricket bats with wives didn’t go down well and many have called out the wicketkeeper on social media.

Yo @DineshKarthik, we're always excited to hear your voice in the background of good games and your analysis has been on point but you gotta do better than that misogynistic joke. Perpetuates the same toxic masculinity that doesn't need to exist in sport. A joke in poor taste! — Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) July 2, 2021

Dinesh Karthik clearly not keen to have his Sky contract renewed … pic.twitter.com/SYbEKH0Sae — Jason Mellor (@jmelloruk1) July 1, 2021

Hello @DineshKarthik that neighbour's wife comparison yesterday on mic was absolute cringe. Expected better of you King. — Sunny (@ewyikesed) July 2, 2021

@DineshKarthik Love your commentary and insights, but "batsmen prefer others' bats, its like neighbours' wives, they always feel better" was not cool at all. — Avi Seth (@UnSethled) July 1, 2021

I understand the shade but this is not a living room with his buddies (even then it would not be right) and nowhere have I said it would be okay if it were towards men. So that's invalid. The comment is distasteful irrespective if he had said wife or husband. — Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) July 2, 2021

Humor and opinions are subjective. I felt Dinesh Karthik's comments are in poor taste. But since he built this image of most knowledgeable and likeable commentator with stylish outfits, I feel he'll get away easily. Anyone else would've found themselves in trouble. — Prakash (@Prakash1049) July 2, 2021