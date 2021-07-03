England vs SL: Dinesh Karthik sexist comment in commentary receives flak

Only weeks after he was hailed for his fun-filled debut commentary during the World Test Championship final between India and England, Indian wicket keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik received flak from netizens for making an absurd sexist comment during the England vs Sri Lanka second One Day International (ODI) held on Friday.
The 3-ODI series between England and Sri Lanka is ongoing and the former clinched the series as they beat the latter by 8 wickets to take a 2-0 lead.
Dinesh Karthik was on air for Sky Sports when he reflected on cricket bats and ended up making a controversial comment.
“Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat, or…” Karthik was heard saying.
“Bats are like a neighbour’s wife. They always feel better,” he added.
His attempt to compare cricket bats with wives didn’t go down well and many have called out the wicketkeeper on social media.