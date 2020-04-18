England women hockey team to run for COVID-19 relief fund

London: The England Hockey Under-16 girls team is raising money to assist the National Health Services’ (NHS) in their fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the team will be collectively running the 2,070 miles the combined distances of the journeys they would have taken to play games against Belgium, Scotland and Germany this summer.

“They will be raising money for NHS Charities Together along the way, with the money going towards helping the NHS provide the best possible patient care, keep their staff members as safe as possible and to fund research to find ways of beating the virus,” the England Hockey said in an official statement.

Earlier, the England women’s football team had pledged a donation to the Players Together fund to assist the NHS’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Premier League players had launched the Players Together Fund, which primarily aims to help the NHS.

This initiative is partnered with the NHS Charities Together – an organisation for more than 150 registered charities to assist in raising and distributing funds for the fight against COVID-19 in the UK.

As of April 18, the UK has 109,769 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 14,607 people have succumbed to the disease in the country according to Johns Hopkins University.

Source: ANI

