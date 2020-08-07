England’s white-ball tour to India postponed until early 2021

By Sameer Published: 7th August 2020 7:41 pm IST
BCCI logo

Mumbai: England men’s white-ball tour to India has been postponed until early 2021, announced Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.

The tour was originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early October this year.

“With the announcement that ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, due to take place across Australia in October and November 2020, has been postponed and the present COVID-19 situation in India, the BCCI and ECB have confirmed that England men’s white-ball tour to India, originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early October 2020, will be postponed until early 2021,” BCCI said in a statement.

“BCCI and ECB are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men’s tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India’s Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021,” the statement added.

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, said India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket and both the boards are working closely to finalise the schedule.

“The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments,” Shah said in a statement.

“I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one,” he added.

ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible,” he added.

Source: ANI
Categories
Sports
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close