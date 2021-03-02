England’s Zak Crawley asks: Why shouldn’t India prepare turners?

By Khurram Habib

Ahmedabad, March 2 : England opening batsman Zak Crawley, who was the lone positive in England batting line-up in the third Test with a half-century in the first innings, says that India can’t be faulted if they dish out another turner.

The 23-year-old batsman, however, added that batting on a turner against the red ball will be much easier but England will have to be proactive in their approach.

“If the pitch looks like it’s going to be just as tricky and plays the same way, with one skidding and one turning, then perhaps we need to be a bit more proactive,” he said on Tuesday.

“If it is the same pitch, I think it will be slightly easier. I feel the pink ball was a bit harder — it skidded on quite quickly, which is why Axar Patel got so many wickets, lbw and bowled.”

The opening batsman, who missed the first two Tests after getting injured ahead of the first two Tests after slipping while walking on the marble floor with spikes on at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, said that England are expecting the pitch to be a turner.

“I think it (the pitch for fourth Test) will be a very similar pitch this week and why wouldn’t it be. They played very well in the last two pitches that turned,” he added.

England trail 1-2 in the series and their chance of making the final of the World Test Championship is over. India though are in with a strong chance. If they win or even draw the fourth and final Test, then they will qualify for the final against New Zealand in London in June.

Visitors England last won a series in India in 2012-13 and since then they have won just one out of eight Tests they have played in India. They have lost six of those Tests, including four on the last tour.

“There’s definitely a way back. We’re only one game down. We still have loads of confidence in our ability. They’ve got great players in their side and they’ve struggled for runs as well. It’s not like they’re scoring millions and we’re scoring none. It’s been a pretty low-scoring encounter, especially in the last game.”

