English proficiency test IELTS now accessible in 73 Indian cities

Hyderabad: IDP education limited today announced that the world’s leading English language test, IELTS (International English Language Testing System), will now be available in 73 cities across the country now.

Last year, according to IDP, more than three million tests were taken globally. IELTS is accepted as evidence of English language proficiency by over 11,000 organizations worldwide. In a press release, IDP’s regional director, Piyush Kumar stated “We are delighted to be able to bring the world’s most respected English test to more people in India and help them unlock new life opportunities.”

Kumar added that the test takers have told us the test day experience is important in helping them achieve a score they deserve. “Our expert team prioritizes customer experience, ensuring that everything runs smoothly, and test-takers have a seamless experience, no matter where they take the test,” he remarked.

One of the candidates who shared their positive IELTS testing experience, Nitish Arora commended IDP’s efficient response system for handling the test and candidates’ queries. He is a student of BSc Mechanical Engineering in Amity University who is pursuing a Masters in Canada.

Sharing his experience with IDP, Arora said that the IELTS team is very cooperative, and the environment is very peaceful, which will help test-takers to focus. “My overall experience was perfect; it was great for me. I will recommend the IELTS test centers in Bathinda to my friends,” he further remarked.

As India remains a competitive market in English language testing, IDP stated that it continues to work with its Indian referral partners to provide the highest level of service to test takers.

Moreover, Sumit Sharma, Director of Ixora Academy, an IELTS referral partner congratulated IPD and the team for this milestone. “We are working with IDP for more than eight years and we believe, our associations will reach new heights,” Sharma stated.

IDP Education limited is an international education organization, with more than 100 offices in 31 countries and 550 counselors. IDP offers student placement in Australia, New Zealand, the USA, the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and Canada.

IELTS is jointly owned by IDP, IELTS Australia, British Council and Cambridge. It was launched in 1989 and has since become the world’s most popular high-stakes English language proficiency test.