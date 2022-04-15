Enhance age limit by two years more: Unemployed JAC

Hyderabad: The unemployed JAC of the state today demanded the state government to increase the maximum age limit for the posts of police Constable and SIs by two more years . It made it clear that the recent decision of the state government to increase the age limit by three years was not enough.

The JAC took out a huge rally in Osmania University demanding the state government to fulfil its demands. The rally was led by the chairman of the JAC Manavata Rai.

Speaking on the occasion, rai demanded the state government to decrease the minimum height requirement for DSP post from 167.6 cms to 165 cms on the lines of UPSC requirements.

The general secretary of the JAC Dr. G. Srinivas, OU JAC chairman Koppula Pratap teddy and others also took part in the rally.