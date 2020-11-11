Enhanced digital shopping experiences

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 11 Nov 11 (IANSlife) Looking to shop for some bespoke and unique products from the cool confines of your home/office that can be delivered right at your doorstep?

The newly launched Infinique Mall — an online curated mall that retails rare, premium and speciality luxury goods which customers can shop for from anywhere in the world. Owned and operated by BizEdge Disha Private Limited, retails products that are unique and services which are exclusive. Just like in a physical or offline mall, customers can explore from Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO), Multi Brand Outlets (MBO) called Rare Basket for FMCG products and Unique-Kart for FMCD products.

It’s focus and target market is the SEC A consumers who are 8.5 per cent of India’s population amounting to around 12.5 crore people growing at a rate of 2.5 per cent per annum.

Based on the research done by the company, there are over 30,000 SMEs in India and over 1 lakh SMEs overseas in the consumer products and services space. While they may have the expertise to develop and manufacture products, several challenges could potentially arise during the marketing and operating phase. Many of these companies may not be able to independently invest and/or have the requisite skill sets to launch and scale their businesses in the digital space. Hence there is a requirement of an aggerated company which would assist in business incubation and /or business acceleration.

Infinique mall is thus the platform for such small and medium enterprises in the consumer products and services space, to launch their products and provide them an opportunity to scale and grow their businesses in the digital space.

“Not all start-ups, SME’s, importers of consumer brands and international consumer brands who would like to enter India as a digital first strategy have the requisite skillset, technology and investment needed for the correct go-to market strategy and to grow their business in the digital space. We intend to bridge this need gap with bespoke solutions tailored for each brand” adds Satyajeet Pant Balekundri, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Infinique Mall.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.