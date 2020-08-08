‘Enrollment rate of B’desh in tech education to be increased’

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 7:12 am IST
By Sumi Khan
Dhaka, Aug 8 : Underscoring the need to build tech-based skilled human resources, Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the enrollment rate in technical education in her country will be raised to 50 per cent by 2050.

“The fourth industrial revolution is a challenge for us. For the revolution, many traditional jobs will vanish but new doors of opportunity will open up in the job field. We want to turn the challenge into possibility,” the Minister said here on Friday.

“Bangladesh government has set a target to increase the enrollment rate in technical education to 50 per cent by 2050, to build technology-based skilled human resources to cope with the fourth industrial revolution of artificial intelligence,” she said.

The Education Minister came up with the observation while addressing an online seminar on “the fourth industrial revolution and the importance of technical education” organised by Bangladesh Technical Education Board here.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

