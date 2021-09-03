Ensure 100% vaccination among school staff: CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday instructed district collectors and other officials to ensure that 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination is done for the teaching and non-teaching staff in government and private schools.

As per the directions of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with district collectors, additional collectors, DMHOs and DPOs to review on opening of schools. The chief secretary reviewed the details of students attendance and vaccination of teachers.

He said that collectors and district officials must ensure vaccination of school bus drivers, mid-day meal staff, cleaning staff and others (adults) who are associated with the schools. He instructed every school to place a banner stating all the teaching and non-teaching staff are completely vaccinated and that school is following COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Somesh Kumar also instructed collectors to ensure all schools to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behavior and proper hygiene measures, apart from cleaning school premises also daily. The chief secretary instructed officials that if any student/teacher/school worker shows any COVID-19 symptoms, the person should be taken to the nearest hospitals/PHC immediately for a test.

In case any school is found with COVID positive cases, proper isolation measures must to be taken up, he added. Schools in Telangana on September 1 resumed offline classes after a gap of one and-a-half-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.