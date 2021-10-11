Ensure CBSE affiliation to all schools by 2024: Jaganmohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting of the education department and directed the officials to take measures to get CBSE (central board of secondary education) affiliation for all government schools and ordered officials to ensure that students write CBSE exams in 2024.

During the review meeting held at the camp office at Amaravati, the chief minister said that every school should have a playground and ordered the officials to map schools without paly grounds, acquire required lands and allot playgrounds to those schools. Adding on this he asked the officials to ensure playgrounds in pre-high schools in the coming days.

Furthermore, he enquired on the prevailing conditions in schools after the pandemic, COVID-19 measures in schools and attendance of the students. A press release by the AP government stated that the officials informed the CM that there is no significant impact of the virus in schools due to the preventive measures taken up by the government and added that all the teachers are vaccinated and attending schools.