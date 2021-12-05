Ensure COVID-19 norms are followed in public: Lokayukta to police

Hyderabad: Keeping in mind the increase of COVID-19 infections and the newly detected variant ‘Omicron’, the Telangana Lokayukta has asked te state police and other departments to increase vigilance in order to ensure that the public adhere to COVID-19 norms.

The Telangana Lokayukta issued an order on December 1 stating that the general public is not adhering to COVID-19 protocols. People are not wearing masks and smoking in public places, it stated in its order.

Under these circumstances, it directed the director-general of police of Telangana, the secretary to the government of health medical and family welfare department, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation commissioner, and the commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates to take effective steps and issue necessary instructions to all their subordinate officers to take all measure to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Telangana Lokayukta also especially asked the police to consider sparing one head constable and one constable for going around different jurisdictions, especially in the evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., for monitoring wearing of masks and maintaining social distance in public places.

The order stated that the above departments are not strict in implementing the COVID-19 protocols, and if the departments continue to do so then it will be very difficult to contain the spread of the dangerous virus.

The Telangana Lokayukta cautioned the departments to be strict in implementing the COVID-19 protocols to avert the third wave of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases to increase from January 15 in Telangana: Public Health director

As per the Telangana health authorities, COVID-19 cases are likely to increase in Telangana from January 15 onwards which raises concerns about the start of the third wave of the pandemic.

Telangana director of public health and family welfare (DPH) Srinivasa Rao in a press conference on Sunday stated that the state has tripled its oxygen generating capacity and maintained 27 oxygen containers on reserve in anticipation of an increase in COVID-19 infections caused by the new variant, omicron.

Further, Rao stated by December 31, Telangana will attempt to achieve a 100% vaccination rate for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and achieve 70% for the second dose. He further cautioned people to keep in mind the vulnerable populace of the society: children, the elderly and such and work towards taking care of communities.

Rao also said that it was important to take all precautions considering the second wave of the pandemic wherein people died of lack of oxygen.

“Unlike other states, Telangana did not suffer this plight. We were successful during the second wave with minimum loss of life,” he added. He further said that the same was to continue going forward as well.