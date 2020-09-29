Ensure no public official keeps govt accommodation: HC

New Delhi, Sep 28 : The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to make sure that no public servant continues to reside in government accommodation for long especially post retirement.

“They (public servants) shall not be allowed to keep the accommodation for long…if government officials retire, they should not be allowed to keep the allotted accommodation beyond the time prescribed,” said a division bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan.

The directions were passed while the high court disposed off two petitions which were moved against the continued occupation of government housing by public servants even after their retirement.

During the course of hearing, the ministry told the court that till date it has vacated all 565 government accommodations which were illegally occupied by retired public servants and has recovered over Rs three crore from the illegal occupants.

It also told the bench that over Rs nine crore was yet to be recovered from the other illegal occupants and steps, like issuing show cause notices, have been initiated.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.