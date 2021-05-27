Ensure no water cut in T’gana, KCR to officials

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao told the Irrigation Department officials to co-ordinate with Mission Bhagiratha officials to maintain water level in irrigation projects. “There must not be any drinking water shortage in the state,” CM instructed the officials.

“Water issue has been solved permanently by restoring Sriram Sagar project,” Rao said.

The CM said that the water shall be supplied to Hasnabad Medak Bhongir, Alwir and Jangaon from Milana Sagar project.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to urgently complete the Sitaram project of Khammam and the Devadola project of Warangal.

The Telangana state government has allocated Rs. 700 crore for the repairing and maintenance of various canals across the state.

“There would not be any paucity of funds for the execution of irrigation projects in the state,” the Chief Minister reiterated.

The Chief Minister promoted all the employees of the Irrigation Department and issued instructions to the officials to fill the vacant posts. A separate board shall be formed for the appointment in the Irrigation Department.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the irrigation projects under execution in various districts. These projects are being implemented to irrigate one crore acres of agricultural land in the state.

“In spite of the Corona pandemic there will not be any hurdle in the completion of the irrigation projects,” asserted the CM.

The Chief Minister’s meeting was attended by the state ministers Jagdish Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Yadagiri Reddy, Hanumant Shinde, Sai Reddy and higher officials of the Irrigation Department.