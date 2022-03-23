Ensure no water or sewage problem during Ramzan: HMWSSB MD to officials

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan water supply and sewerage board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Dana Kishore instructed the officials to ensure no water and sewerage problem arises during the holy month of Ramazan.

Speaking in a meeting with officials at water works office in Khairatabad, Dana Kishor said that the holy month of Ramadan is going to start soon. It has been observed that the sewerage lines overflow around the mosques and the wastewater floods the roads. He instructed the officials to identify such areas and mosques to ensure that the sewerage lines do not overflow.

He also instructed the officials to ensure an uninterrupted water supply during the Ramzan. He also directed the officials to provide drinking water through tankers in mosques where there is no water connection.

The meeting was attended by the water works revenue director VL Praveen Kumar, operations director Ajmera Krishna Swami and other officials.