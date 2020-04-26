Ensure quick return of migrants to their homes: Abdul Majeed

By Pervez Bari

New Delhi: National General Secretary of Social Democratic Party of India, (SDPI), Abdul Majeed in a press statement has urged the Chief Ministers of different states to which a huge number of migrant workers, students, and private employees belong, to make immediate transportation arrangements and ensure their return to their homes safely.

Abdul Majeed said the lockdown enforced in view of Covid-19 has pushed innumerable migrant workers in different states in a miserable and uncertain situation due to the lack of basic resources, away from home and a threat of infectious disease.

A large number of students hailing from different states are studying in colleges of various states. A huge number of citizens is laid up due to various ailments.

Now, these persons are in anguish and desperately looking for a helping hand.

He invoked the Chief Ministers of various states to introduce special packages in this regard and arrange their return to their homelands at the earliest.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.