Ensure refund of excess fees collected by hospitals: HC to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Telangana high court has directed state government to ensure the refund of excess fees collected by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. The court also expressed concern over state government’s failure to issue new GO for capping fee for COVID-19 treatment, tests etc.

According to a report published in DC, the bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy observed that only canceling licenses of erring hospitals will not result in reconciliation to persons who have already paid excess fees to these hospitals.

Responding over it, Advocate General B.S. Prasad said that he would inform the court about the government’s response on Wednesday.

When the court asked AG about the fall in the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, he replied that state has adequate number of beds.

State cancelled permits of six more hospitals

On Tuesday, the state government canceled the permits of six more private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Since last week, 22 hospitals have lost their permits for overcharging the patients or violation of other norms.

A total of 174 complaints have been received against 113 hospitals. All these hospitals were issued show cause notices.

The official warned that any hospital found guilty of violating established protocols/ norms/ guidelines will be subjected to suitable disciplinary action.

COVID-19 cases in the State

Meanwhile, Telangana has registered 2,493 fresh cases of COVID-19, along with 15 deaths on Tuesday, a report given by the State Health Department revealed.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state stands at 33,254.