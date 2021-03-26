Ensure sanitation, hygiene in hotels in Hyderabad: GHMC mayor

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwaal Vijaya Laxmi on Thursday instructed the Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOHs) to monitor the sanitation and hygiene conditions in hotels in the city.

During a review meeting, she asked the officials to conduct inspections regularly irrespective of complaints received, which is supposed to provide hygienic food to the citizens. She further asked them to have frequent meetings with their SFA under their jurisdiction in order to improve sanitation.

Vijayalaxmi suggested that it will be much more useful to the people if the community refrigerators (feed the need) are shifted and placed near hotels so that the food will be available in better condition to eat.

The Mayor asked them to give feedback regarding the inspections of hotels so that necessary action would be initiated to improve sanitation.

Chief medical officer, Padma and AMOHs of 30 Circles attended the meeting.