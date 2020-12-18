Ensure steady supply of beef in Goa: Congress to CM

Panaji, Dec 18 : Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should re-open the state’s only abattoir to ensure steady supply of beef in Goa, South Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha demanded on Friday.

Sardinha also told a press conference in Panaji that beef-eaters in Goa should not be made to suffer, because of the new anti-cow slaughter bill which was passed in the Karnataka state assembly last week.

“Please ensure that the abbatoir (in Goa) is opened for those who want to slaughter for beef in Goa. There are so many old animals (excluding cows), that the farmers are waiting to get slaughtered so that they also get money… Please do not punish beef consumers,” Sardinha told reporters on Friday.

“Beef is not just cow meat alone. The meat of female buffaloes, male buffaloes and bulls is also called beef. This is needed for Goa, not only for tourism. Even if there is no tourism, our people consume beef. There are Christians and Muslims who consume beef (sic.),” Sardinha said.

Beef is a routinely consumed commodity in Goa and is served in restaurants in the coastal fringes of the state, which are frequented by nearly eight million tourists every year.

More than 25 ton of beef is consumed in Goa every day, most of which has been imported from Karnataka’s Belgavi district. The state’s only legal facility for animal slaughter, the Goa Meat Complex has been virtually non functional for the last several months.

With the passage of the ‘Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020’ in Karnataka last week, there is an apprehension in Goa that supply of beef to the coastal state would dry up and the prices of the red meat would also shoot up.

“When you create scarcity, cost goes up, which never comes down. Let us be realistic and see that costs are maintained,” Sardinha said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.