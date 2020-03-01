Ensuring relief reaches Delhi violence victims: Kejriwal

A+ A-

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the government is trying its best to ensure relief reaches each person who suffered in North-East Delhi violence.

“We are putting our best efforts. I am personally trying to ensure that relief reaches each person in need. Our aim is to bring their life back on track,” Kejriwal tweeted.

He also said, “We want people to return to their homes and be welcomed by their neighbours.”

On Saturday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with government officials to discuss the relief operations in violence-hit areas of North-East Delhi.

“We have held a review meeting with all department officials. Our first priority is to bring the lives of people on track. Violence has stopped now. Many people have left their houses. They should return. Our intention is to ensure communal harmony among communities,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The Chief Minister said that 18 Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have been appointed in four violence-affected divisions to do an assessment of the losses.

At least 42 people have been killed in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi.