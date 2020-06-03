Hyderabad techie falls into ‘love chat’ trap, loses Rs 1 crore

Hyderabad: In less than a week after duping a US-based NRI for Rs 65 lakh in a matrimony fraud, a conwoman struck a Hyderabadi techie on the pretext of marriage.

The 33-yr-old software engineer from the city has approached KPHB police alleging he was cheated of over Rs 1 crore by a woman on the pretext of marriage.

Smitten by her love chat on Telegram and WhatsApp, the IT professional emptied his savings and even borrowed from others to send money to her.

Previous records

Malavika along with her 22-year-old son Pranav Lalith Gopal Devati were earlier arrested on May 27 by the Jubilee Hills police for duping the US-based NRI in a similar manner. Malavika was also booked in cheating cases at Nallakunta, Marredpally and CCS police stations.

Malavika, who reportedly created a fake profile as Anu Pallavi Maganti on the matrimonial website – telugumatrimony.com, introduced herself as a doctor of Indian origin from Baltimore in the US.

Malavika made the victim believe that her politically influential family made someone hack into her phone and block her access to accounts. In February 2018, Malavika asked the victim for money to handle legal issues.

“The victim started transferring money to her account in IDBI Bank’s Gachibowli branch and SBI’s Shankarpally branch. He transferred Rs 1.02 crore,” the inspector said.

Case registered

A case was registered under Sections 420, 406 of the IPC, Section 66 of the IT Act. “We will file a prisoner transit warrant and arrest Malavika,” the inspector added.

