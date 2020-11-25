Entire South India will be saffronised in 2-3 years: Tejasvi Surya

Hyderabad: BJP youth wing president Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday predicted that entire South India will be saffronised in 2-3 years and this will begin with the party’s victory in Greater Hyderabad civic polls.

He claimed that winds of change are blowing in Hyderabad and Telangana, and this will lead to BJP’s victory in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in 2-3 years.

Campaigning for BJP in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled on December 1, the MP from Bengaluru said Hyderabad and Telangana deserved a change and this change can only be brought by BJP.

He said GHMC polls will set the tone for Assembly elections in Telangana, which BJP will win. “This will be followed by Tamil Nadu and Kerala and BJP flag will fly high in the entire South India,” he said.

Surya said that the GHMC polls are not mere municipal polls and that whole nation is watching Hyderabad.

He slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for promoting family rule and alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are two faces of the same coin.

“KCR wants to make Hyderabad into Istanbul. It’s the capital of Turkey which is a Muslim country and whose president (Recep Tayyip) Erodgan speaks against Hindus,” said Surya.

He also alleged that AIMIM wants to convert Hyderabad of India into Hyderabad of Pakistan. Terming AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi new avatar of founder of Pakistan Mohammed Ali Jinnah, he said vote to Owaisi in Hyderabad would make him strong in Maharashtra, Bihar and Muslim localities in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

“We must defeat him. We will not let this Islamisation happen,” he said and vowed to change Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar.

Source: IANS