Entire staff of Russian TV channel resigns on air, says ‘No to War’

In a blow to independent media in Russia, the entire staff of a TV channel, TV Rain, resigned on Friday over the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war.

The decision came under pressure from the government officials to shut down its broadcast on the ongoing war, according to a report by the NDTV.

The video has since gone viral where the entire staff can be seen leaving the studio after one of its employees, Natalya Sindeeva said, “no to war”. They then played the “Swan Lake” ballet video, which was shown after the collapse of the Soviet Union back in 1991.

The Entire staff of the Russian TV channel “the rain” resigned during a live stream with last words: “no war” and then played “swan lake” ballet video (just like they did on all USSR tv channels when it suddenly collapsed) #Ukriane #UkraineRussiaWar #Russia #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/o4LzUqnWLc — Ukraine News UK (@UkraineNewsUK) March 4, 2022

The move comes after a restriction order was issued by the Russian Prosecutor General Office on Tuesday that accused TV Rain and a radio channel, Echo of Moscow, of spreading “purposeful and systematic” posting of information calling for extremist and violent acts.

The radio channel Echo of Moscow has since been dissolved by its board members after coming under pressure for its coverage of the war. The station was taken off air on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the network’s CEO Natalia Sindeyeva wrote on her social media, ”We need strength to exhale and understand how to work further. We really hope that we will return to the air and continue our work.”

Russia-Ukraine War:

On February 24 Russia declared an all-out war against Ukraine by sea, land, and air. So far the war has claimed the lives of 249 Ukrainian civilians, 553 injured, and more than 5000 Russian soldiers.

The war has brought strong remarks from the Western as well as other European countries. Strong sanctions have been pressed against Russia as well as personal sanctions against its President Vladimir Putin.

Many Indian students are still stuck and are waiting to cross the border amidst the explosion and shelling.

However, on Saturday, Russia declared a ceasefire in Ukraine for opening up humanitarian corridors for civilians to be evacuated.

According to the ministry, the opening up of the corridors would enable residents of the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, including the strategic port town of Mariupol, to evacuate.

“Russia Declares Ceasefire in Ukraine From 06:00 GMT to Open Humanitarian Corridors for Civilians,” tweeted Sputnik.

(with Inputs from ANI)