Entomology wing of GHMC pledge to keep city clean

Hyderabad: The entomology wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday has taken a pledge to keep the city clean.

The pledge was administered by MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan oath-“We the GHMC working outside and keeping the city clean and working hard to cut the chain the spread of Covid -19 virus and request you to stay home stay safe and follow lockdown guidelines for our safety.”

Speaking on the occasion, Arekapudi Gandhi said, “The entomology wing should also take all safety measures and follow social distancing norms while discharging duties, sanitation staff plays an effective role in fighting with Covid-19.”

While addressing the gathering, Mayor told that the entomology wing discharging their duties bravely even in COIVD-19 positive areas and containment zones apart from various parts of the city.

GHMC Entomology wing taking oath at Cyber Tower circle on Tuesday.

GHMC Entomology wing taking oath at Cyber Tower circle on Tuesday.

The number of positive cases is decreasing daily; it is because of the efforts of the entomology wing and GHMC staff. All departments like Police, Revenue, Sanitation, Health, and GHMC co-coordinating, monitoring the situation and working collectively in fighting with the Covid-19 virus.

A city like Hyderabad with 1 Cr population and with floating public it is not an easy task to cut the chain link in containing the spread of the virus. The municipalities and Panchayaths and others are following the steps taken by the GHMC in containing the spread of Covid-19, using drone machines to spray chemicals to prevent viruses and other diseases he added.

Mayor appealed to be alert and show no negligence in combating the virus and continue with the same spirit to cut the chain link.

Principal Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar and Commissioner GHMC D.S. Lokesh Kumar appreciated the efforts of the Entomology wing in containing the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Additional Commissioner Rahul Raj, Zonal Commissioner, N. Ravi Kiran, Chief Entomologist Rambabu, Deputy Commissioners Sudamsh, Venkanna, and senior Entomologists have participated in the program.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.