Mumbai: In the wake of coronavirus scare, a ban has been imposed on the entry of two famous shrines namely Haji Ali and Maqdoom Shah Baba.

The Managing trustee of Dargah Haji Ali announced that the purpose of imposing this ban is to abide by the instructions issued by the Govt.

Source: Siasat News

