Environment conservation is the most important thing, says Shruti Haasan

Mumbai: Actor-singer Shruti Haasan is urging people to be serious about environment conservation.

“Environment conservation is the single most important thing that should be in our minds. Our well-being is connected intrinsically to the well-being of our planet,” she said.

For the unversed, Shruti has been roped in as the brand ambassador for World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF India). She will be seen supporting the organisation’s mission to build a future where humans can live in harmony with nature.

Shruti said, “I am honoured and privileged to be able to use my voice in a positive way for a cause that is so important. I am glad to be associated with WWF India.”

“A subject close to my heart is talking about the need for a balance between humans and wildlife, and this has often been disregarded and disrupted. We must respect and support co-existence. The mantra to a better and a healthy future,” she added.

She even took to Instagram to ask her followers to do their bit to protect nature.

“We do not have an option but to conserve and preserve our beautiful planet. Join me to protect our shared home – Earth,” Shruti urged.