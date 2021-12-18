Environment: The year that was 2021

Thiruvananthapuram: A man carrying his pet dog wades through the flooded Vellayani Kakkamoola road after heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, Oct, 16, 2021. (PTI Photo) Chamoli: Family members of the workers stuck inside the Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Monday, Feb 8, 2021. More than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) Chamoli: A view of Raini village, following the glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Arun Sharma) Thiruvananthapuram: A portion of Valiyathura beach washed away due to rough sea weather conditions, induced by Cyclone 'Tauktae' in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) East Midnapore: Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Balasore: Sea water enters through boundaries of a house during cyclone Yaas landfall in Chandipur area of Balasore, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) East Midnapore: A devotee reinstalls an idol of Lord Jagannath at a Cyclone Yaas affected area of Udaypur beach, near Digha in East Midnapore district, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Dharamshala: A damaged road due to flash flood after heavy rain at Sheela village near Dharamshala, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo) Kishtwar: NDRF and SDRF personnel during a rescue operation after flash floods due to a cloudburst at Hanzor in Kishtwar district, Friday, July 30, 2021. (PTI Photo) Prayagraj: National Disaster Response Force personnel distribute relief material to flood-affected people in a flooded locality in Prayagraj, Saturday, August 14, 2021. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Birds perch on street light poles amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Howrah: An aerial view of the flood-hit Amta area in Howrah district, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo) Uttarakhand: Submerged cars are seen at a flooded hotel resort as extreme rainfall caused the Kosi River overflow at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, Oct.19, 2021. (AP\/PTI) Krishnagiri: A woman sits on a chair outside her house in a waterlogged area following heavy rainfall, in Krishnagiri district, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)